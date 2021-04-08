Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $3.09. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 442,491 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%.

In other Evolving Systems news, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $72,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Karen Singer sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $217,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,820 shares of company stock valued at $648,172 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.