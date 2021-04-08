EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $650.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 607.40 ($7.94), with a volume of 302304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 589.60 ($7.70).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22. The firm has a market cap of £8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 564.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

