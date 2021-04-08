ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.18 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,959.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005081 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.53 or 0.00848426 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020773 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

