Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.10 and traded as high as C$10.67. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.48, with a volume of 14,845 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XTC shares. Cormark upped their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of C$411.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.10.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$29,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 966,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,730,780.70. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total value of C$26,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,035 shares in the company, valued at C$1,527,635.21. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock worth $678,992.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.