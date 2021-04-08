EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Shares of EXFO opened at $4.39 on Thursday. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $251.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

