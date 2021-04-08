EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $4.50 at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXFO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

EXFO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,191. The company has a market capitalization of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

