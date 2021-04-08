EXMR FDN Trading 166% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 166% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $125,174.67 and approximately $109,237.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00056667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00046776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.30 or 0.00639379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

