eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 6.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.30. Approximately 2,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,192,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.69 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,500 shares of company stock worth $22,046,750 in the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in eXp World by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in eXp World by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

