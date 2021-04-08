F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $44.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

