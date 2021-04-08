F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $207.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.
F5 Networks stock opened at $210.90 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.25 and a 200 day moving average of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,367. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2,108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,384 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,723,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
