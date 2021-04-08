F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $207.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks stock opened at $210.90 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.25 and a 200 day moving average of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,367. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2,108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,384 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,723,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

