Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock worth $390,590,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.91. 549,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,829,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.74 and a 12-month high of $314.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

