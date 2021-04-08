Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock worth $390,590,898. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.79. 626,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,829,771. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.74 and a fifty-two week high of $314.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average is $271.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

