Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $585.00 to $650.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fairfax Financial traded as high as $451.23 and last traded at $451.23, with a volume of 4267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.46.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

