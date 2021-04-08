Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.58. Fang shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 19,903 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFUN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fang by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fang by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fang during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

