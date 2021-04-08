FansTime 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.23 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $3.23 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 63.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00083767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.42 or 0.00633004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030347 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

