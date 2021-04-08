Fantasy Sports Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $189,423.45 and approximately $111.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00631140 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030304 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

