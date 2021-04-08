FantasyGold Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $322,320.50 and approximately $7.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00264829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.78 or 0.00795164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,636.83 or 0.99897282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00709311 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.