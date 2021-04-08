Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $100.85 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00056491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00636868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083865 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030496 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

