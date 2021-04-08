Fatcoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.60 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Fatcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Fatcoin has a market cap of $6.60 million and $2.56 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.36 or 0.00636891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082291 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,655,308 coins. The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

