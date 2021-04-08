FC Advisory LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 1,398,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,876. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.