FC Advisory LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 200.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,353 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 3.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.23. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,629. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $62.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.