FC Advisory LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $132.42 and a twelve month high of $212.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

