FC Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.43. 36,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $154.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

