FC Advisory LLC Purchases 1,871 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock remained flat at $$53.47 during trading on Thursday. 2,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,958. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.