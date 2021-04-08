FC Advisory LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.04. 16,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,363. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

