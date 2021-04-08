FC Advisory LLC Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

RWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,940. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

