Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0375 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $75,445.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011494 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

