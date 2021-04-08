FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $340.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $340.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $280.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,310. FedEx has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

