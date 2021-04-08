Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Reaches $17,317.91

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,317.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.00786207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,836.23 or 1.00034889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00701726 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

