Ferguson (FERG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/26/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

3/25/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

3/18/2021 – Ferguson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/18/2021 – Ferguson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/18/2021 – Ferguson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/17/2021 – Ferguson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2021 – Ferguson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/17/2021 – Ferguson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/12/2021 – Ferguson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

FERG traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,947. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $127.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

