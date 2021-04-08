Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.32

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.32 and last traded at $126.82, with a volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.60.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.