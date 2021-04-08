Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 386.20 ($5.05). 1,588,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 355.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 273.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 8%. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.