Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

LON FXPO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 385.20 ($5.03). 1,624,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,111. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.67.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.