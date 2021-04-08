Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $470.56 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $470.56 million and $40.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00056579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00636791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

