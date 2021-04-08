Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,246.67 ($29.35).

LON FEVR traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,277 ($29.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,074. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,197 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,303.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,326.07.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

