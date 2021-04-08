Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,217.27 ($28.97).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,221 ($29.02) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,303.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,326.07. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.04. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,197 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

