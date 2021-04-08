FibroGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,586 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,310% compared to the average daily volume of 172 put options.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

