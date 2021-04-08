Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $49.85. 402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.