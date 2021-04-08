Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 702.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92.

