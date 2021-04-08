Filecoin Price Hits $151.36 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $151.36 or 0.00261572 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.87 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.48 or 0.00776756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.60 or 0.99776023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.94 or 0.00715339 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 65,213,278 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

