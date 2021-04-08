Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.75

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 320564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIL shares. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$386.59 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.03.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.