Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.75

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 320564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIL shares. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$386.59 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.03.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

