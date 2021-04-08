Financial Comparison: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Perdoceo Education and Chineseinvestors.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Chineseinvestors.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Chineseinvestors.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.34 $69.98 million $1.37 8.74 Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.26 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Chineseinvestors.com.

Volatility and Risk

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Chineseinvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 18.49% 23.50% 17.33% Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Chineseinvestors.com on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences. It also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 42,700 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada. The company also provides advisory services on the US capital markets and the US Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updates on stocks and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells various hemp-infused skincare products, including hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center, as well as through Shopee, a Singaporean e-commerce platform; and distributes liquor products. Additionally, it provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California. On January 25, 2021, the voluntary petition of Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 18, 2020.

