Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Position Trimmed by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions makes up 1.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp owned 2.32% of Financial Institutions worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $468.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

