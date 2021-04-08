Financial Review: Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) versus Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mexus Gold US and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.22 million N/A N/A Maverix Metals $33.24 million 23.51 -$7.67 million $0.06 92.33

Mexus Gold US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maverix Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -328.41% Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Mexus Gold US on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property consisting nine concessions covering an area of 10,000 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

