FinNexus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.16 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00056667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.30 or 0.00639379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030419 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 28,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

