Firo (FIRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.60 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $11.83 or 0.00020321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $138.85 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,230.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.18 or 0.03572317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00387678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.43 or 0.01098090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.31 or 0.00460765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.43 or 0.00424917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00319146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,733,829 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

