First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 386.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $837.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $805.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.62. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.18 and a 1 year high of $887.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

