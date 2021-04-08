First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,964 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. accounts for about 2.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.78% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 1,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

