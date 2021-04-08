First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,265 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $68,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187,249 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

