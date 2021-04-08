First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.72. 13,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.44 and its 200-day moving average is $339.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $246.26 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

